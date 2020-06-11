AUBURN – Reginald E. Littlefield, born in Lewiston on June 20, 1932, the son of the late Ervin and Winona (McGilvery) Littlefield, passed away at the Clover Manor Healthcare in Auburn on June 9, 2020 after several years of declining health.Reggie grew up in Auburn and was a graduate of Edward Little High School, class of 1950. Reggie was a milkman for Four Oaks Dairy before being drafted into the Army in November 1952. He served two years during the Korean War and was honorably discharged from the Army in November 1954 with the rank of Sergeant. Reggie returned to Four Oaks Dairy as a milkman before starting work for the Auburn Post Office. He started as a postal clerk and worked his way up to Supervisor of Customer Services. He retired from the Postal Service in 1988 with over 30 years of government service. After his retirement he kept himself busy working several part-time jobs. One of his hobbies when he was younger was repairing televisions. He was known around the neighborhood as the T.V. repair man. Reggie enjoyed his affiliation with many fraternal organizations. One of his greatest pleasures was being a member of the Kora Klowns. He would pass out his clown cards to everyone he met. He was a life member of Pinecone Chapter Order of the Eastern Star #26. He was raised to the Sublime Degree of a Master Mason in Ashlar Lodge No. 105 A.F. and A.M. on April 20, 1959.Bro. Littlefield served as Master of Ashlar Lodge in 1995. Bro. Littlefield was a 61 year member of the Fraternity. He was a 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason of 57 years and MSA recipient. Member of Lewiston Lodge of Perfection, Auburn Council of Princes of Jerusalem, H.H. Dickey Chapter of Rose Croix and Maine Consistory Valley of Portland. Noble Littlefield was a 45 year member of Kora Shriners in Lewiston as a Kora Ambassador, Kora Clown, and member of the Androscoggin Shrine Club. He was a member of Put Stevens Court No. 107, ROJ. He was a member of National Sojourners’ Portland Chapter No. 92 – General Henry Knox Camp.He is survived by his four daughters and one son, Audrey and Kevin Murphy, Carla Patterson, Laurie McGilvery, Reginald and Penny Littlefield II, and Deanna and Bob Toland; his four grandchildren, Brad Johnson, Nicholas Leblanc, Curtis Leblanc, Molly Littlefield; and two great-grandchildren, Marek and Mallory Johnson; and several cousins.Reggie was predeceased by his first wife, Mimi (Butler) Littlefield, his second wife, F. Fern (Curtis) Littlefield, and his longtime companion, Marni Geilear Field.The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Hattan and the staff of the Carlow, Belfast, and Galway units at Clover Healthcare and to Margaret Quinn and the staff of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for their excellent, loving and compassionate care they provided to our father. Condolences and fond memories of Reggie may be shared with his family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday June 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. A private graveside service will take place at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Auburn at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545 In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to theShriners Hospitals for Children-Boston51 Blossom St.Boston MA 02114

