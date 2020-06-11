Music

Virtual Quill Open Mics, 7 p.m., Fridays via Zoom. Performers must sign up by 6:30 p.m. the night they would like to perform. Free and open to all, donations appreciated. Visit the Quill Books & Beverage Facebook page for details.

Live @ 212, view past shows on YouTube. Visit the Westbrook venue’s Facebook page for a direct link.

Art

Continuum for Creativity is showcasing submitted artwork in the album “Post Your Work!” on its Facebook page. Also found on the Facebook page is a March 20 video of a free painting demo by Mary Brooking. For information on virtual classes visit marybrooking.com.

Online galleries can be found at: Hole in the Wall Studioworks, Raymond, holeinthewallgallery.net; University of Southern Maine, Gorham, usm.maine.edu/gallery/past-exhibits; Gallery302, Bridgton, gallery302.com/artists; mars in Sol Gallery, Casco, marsinsolgallery.com/featured-artists-1.

Television

Go to walkerlibrary.org/digital-resources/ for a list of free streaming services from Westbrook’s Walker Memorial Library.

Check the Gorham Community Access (GoCam) Facebook page for weekly Friday updates to the program schedule. Programs include book/author talks, art tutorials, music and films.

