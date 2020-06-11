PORTLAND – On May 29, 2020 my darling little brother, Raymond James Dube lost his very long battle with emphysema.Raymond was born to our parents, Lena Quatrano and Paul Quatrano on July 30, 1950 at Mercy Hospital.Raymond had such a zest for life when his health was nothing but perfect. He was most proud of his volunteering for the Ronald McDonald House as a cook, The Special Olympics, riding his Harley to Augusta with Toys for Children, and his last job at Thatcher’s in South Portland and especially the people there. He also loved the summertime and the people at Old Orchard Beach, his favorite place with so many of his friends.He also participated in many chili contests and won so many awards.Ray and I talked lots of times about how blessed we were for all the unbelievable support that we have received from so many people, especially cousin Jimmy John, cousin Steven, Mario, Kelly and Roger and his special love for Worm and baby Jimmy and for his last few weeks. Thank you to our family and friends who were by his side ’til the very end. Special thanks to best friends, Will, Ben and David.Mercy Northern Lights, I cannot thank you and the entire E.R. who showed Ray and myself such kindness and compassion, thank you all, my amazing and hardworking angels of Mercy. A special thank you to Father Paul for making my brother and myself so peaceful on so many occasions. And of course, the entire staff at Northern Light Hospice, all of you nurses are amazing, especially our dear friend Stacey who was our life saver on so many occasions. I will always remember your never ending kindness to Ray and also to me. The entire Scarborough Fire Department, all of the E.M.S. workers; you saved my brother so many times and your kindness and love for people will always be remembered.Ray especially wanted me to say thank you to Eric, his unbelievable doctor, without him, Ray would have never fought the way he did, right ’til the very end.Ray is survived by a sister who loved him so much, Dee Delia Foley, sister-in-law, Jeanne Dube, many loving cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and his much loved Aunt Hope and Aunt Kiki.Ray was predeceased by his son, Jacob Dube, our dear brother, Butchie, and his very dearest cousin, Ricky.Thank you to all his friends and neighbors all around him at Pond View Drive. He loved his house so much, and it meant so much to him when you would wave, or stop by or blow your horns as you passed by.Please visit http://www.advantageportland.com to sign Ray’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.On June 20, 2020 at 12 p.m., noon, you are invited to please stop by Dube’s house on 12 Pond View Drive, Scarborough to say hi, visit with us and enjoy some snacks.

