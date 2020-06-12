Church community library

The Raymond Village Community Church has a great reputation of serving the needs of the community. You may have noticed the newly constructed box in front of the church recently. It is a free library that swaps out books every few months. The little library is open to anyone who would like to borrow from it or donate to it. If you have books you would like to donate, if you are interested in helping to organize and swap books out, or if you want more information please contact the church office at 655-7749 or church moderator Tom Wiley at [email protected]

Town office opens

The town is opening up its municipal office to the community to continue to provide services while being prepared to protect the employees and public from COVID-19 exposure. The new procedures and expectations can be found on the town website, (raymondmaine.org) or Facebook. All residents are encouraged to use the many services that can still be completed online or over the phone.

Library plant sale

The library is holding the annual plant sale by appointment only this year due to COVID-19. If you are interested in buying some plants, contact Leigh Walker at [email protected] or 310-0741 (text or call) to schedule an appointment. If leaving a voicemail, include your information so she can return your call. To pick up an order, meet Walker at the library for your appointment, pay with cash or check (if you need to pay with credit card let Walker know when you set up your appointment) and wear a mask. The library is still able to take plant donations. If you would like to donate plants to the sale, feel free to drop them at the library at any time. You can go to raymondvillagelibrary.org/event/plant-sale-by-appointment/ to see a link of the plants that are for sale.

Zoom literary discussions

During June, Raymond Village Library is holding book group meetings through Zoom. “Educated” by Tara Westover will be discussed at 6 p.m. June 29. Contact the library by email to register and to receive an invite with the Zoom meeting web link, meeting ID and password. Further information and contact numbers can be found at raymondvillagelibrary.org.

Face masks available

If you are in need of a face mask, please note that Raymond Fire & Rescue has free fabric masks, which were made by volunteers and are available to Raymond residents. Call the station at 655-1187 or email [email protected] In addition, Raymond Village Library has a selection of fitted face coverings available for purchase. The masks are $4 each to cover the costs of materials. There is a limited supply of child-size masks available. Contact the library for more information and purchase at 655-4283.

Library services update

The Raymond Village Library is now providing curbside pickup of library books, audiobooks and movies. There is also a limited option of home deliveries for those patrons unable to physically visit the library. Interlibrary loan service remains suspended throughout the state and therefore the library is unable to process interlibrary loan requests. All in-house titles are available for pickup. If you would like to schedule a pickup at Raymond Village Library, call 655-4282 or email [email protected]

