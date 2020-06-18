Mattie Daughtry is the right person to represent Maine Senate District 24 (North Yarmouth, Freeport, Brunswick and Harpswell). As a small business owner, she understands how to survive and make it in this economy. She has served the people of Brunswick for the past eight years in the Maine House with strength and wisdom. Her first two years, I served with her. I immediately knew that she is a leader for her community and the state of Maine.

We need smart, honest individuals who will listen to their whole senate district as we move out of this current health and economic crisis. Please vote for Mattie Daughtry on July 14 or vote absentee now.

Annie Graham

North Yarmouth

