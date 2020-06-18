As a parent of an elementary student in Yarmouth, I am so pleased my former manager Allison Hodgkins is running for Yarmouth School Committee. I worked with Allison when she was running educational programs for American college students in Amman, Jordan. Not only is she a talented educator and highly competent administrator, she knows how to manage a crisis! She always had a plan for every contingency and worked tirelessly to keep students safe. Her experience preparing for and managing emergency situations will be an invaluable asset in coping with the uncertainties created by the pandemic and in keeping our kids safe and healthy in the fall and beyond. I urge you to join me in voting for Allison Hodgkins for School Committee this July.

Stephen Bush

Yarmouth

