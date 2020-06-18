I am pleased to support Michelle Cromarty, April Humphrey and Tim Shannon for the Yarmouth Town Council, and Allison Hodgkins and Michael Wilbur for the Yarmouth School Committee. These candidates are best suited to serve the town, putting their values to work to uplift our vibrant community. In these unprecedented times, when we are, indeed, all in this together, it is more important than ever to unite in support of providing high-quality public education, protecting the environment, promoting small businesses, advocating for sensible budgets, committing to diversity and inclusion, and expanding support for our seniors. I encourage everyone to stay safe and vote by absentee ballot for Michelle Cromarty, April Humphrey, Tim Shannon, Allison Hodgkins and Michael Wilbur by July 14.

Jeff Kew

Co-chair, Yarmouth Democratic Committee

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: