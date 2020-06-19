Things are looking up in Bridgton as more and more businesses are reopening in various ways. You know things are getting back to something approaching “normal” when Renys has opened its doors and is allowing customers back in. The road crews have been hard at work and the streets are looking good, so get out of the house, treat yourself to an ice cream cone, check out a library book, indulge in a little “retail therapy” and support your local businesses. And don’t forget some socially distanced celebrations for dad this Sunday!

New trail underway

Loon Echo Land Trust and Bridgton Historical Society are collaborating on a new 1-mile, universally accessible trail at Narramissic Farm & Peabody-Fitch Woods. Work will begin this summer and is expected to be finished in the fall by Warren Excavation of Bridgton.

The gravel-surfaced trail will weave its way along rock walls, through woods and bring visitors to a viewpoint of the farm, fields and distant White Mountains. It will be appropriate for walking, skiing, running, snowshoeing and some wheeled mobility devices. The project also includes the construction of a new parking area and informational kiosk.

Phase two of the project, scheduled for 2021 and pending fundraising efforts, will include installing interpretive signage to teach visitors about the ecology and cultural history of the land.

Funding for the project has been made possible by the State of Maine’s Recreational Trail Program, Maine Land Trust Network, L.L.Bean and private donors. Donations for the trail project are still being accepted and can be made online at lelt.org or by mailing a check to Loon Echo Land Trust, 8 Depot St., Suite 4, Bridgton 04009.

The land trust, with help from the Appalachian Mountain Club, also plans to improve and add to existing trails on the property this summer, including creating a loop trail to bring hikers to more remote sections of the property.

BHS class reunion

Attention graduates of the Bridgton High School class of 1965: Mark your calendars for the class reunion on Sept. 19, 2020, at Gary’s Old Towne Tavern on Route 302 in Naples. All students who started in the class are cordially invited to attend. The reunion committee still needs contact information for a number of class members so anyone who may have such information should contact Carlene Allen Fickett at [email protected] or Ross Graham at [email protected]

Free summer lunches

The SAD 61 Food Service Department will provide free lunches for all children during the summer as part of the Summer Food Service Program. The lunches be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stevens Brook Elementary School and from noon to 1 p.m at Sawyer Circle Housing (off South High Street) through Aug. 21. Meals will also be available through Bridgton Recreation from 8-9 a.m. and noon to p.m. through Aug. 14.

Perri Black may be contacted at [email protected]

