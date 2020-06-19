Story Walk at Pineland

Story Walk is a 1-mile stroll on Pineland’s trails while pausing to read along the way. The Story Walk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle and Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

In the past, this has been a guided program offered in the warmer months. Due to the changes made this season to conform to COVID-19 restrictions, Story Walk is now a self-guided option. Per usual, it is free and open to the public.

The first Story Walk book this year is “A Frog in the Bog” by Karma Wilson and Joan Rankin. Books are going to be switched out every two weeks.

Story Walk begins across from The Market at 15 Farm View Drive. Look for the yellow sign near the disc golf course across the road. If you have any questions, call the Education Department at 650-3031.

Shaker virtual workshop

The Sabbathday Lake Shakers are offering a two-day Zoom workshop: Eco Printing on Fabric from 7-8:30 p.m. on July 14 and 1-3 p.m. on July 25. If you are unable to make the sessions live, you will be able to access the recorded sessions at your convenience.

Local fiber artist Mary DeLano will provide directions on assembling the basic tools you need for eco printing – items which can be found in your kitchen or at the grocery store. She will send you two yards of specially treated fabric, including some silk, cotton, linen and a silk scarf. After you search your yard and surrounding areas for plants to print, you will create your own distinctive plant prints.

Novices are welcome. Fabric will be mailed to registrants and they will need to collect some supplies at home. A supply list will be emailed to registrants along with the Zoom link.

The fee is $75 per person and the registration deadline is July 3 in order to get the kit mailed out in time for the live workshop session. There is a limited class size, so pre-registration is required. Click on the workshop menu at maineshakers.com.

New Town Hall hours and guidelines

Town Hall is now open to the public; appointments are no longer necessary, but open hours will change beginning Monday, June 29. The Board of Selectmen voted on June 8 to change the hours to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Town Hall will be closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

New guidelines consist of using the rear entrance, adhering to a maximum of eight people allowed at any one time, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks inside the building.

Note that re-registrations, including ATVs and hunting/fishing licenses, may be performed online at newgloucester.com.

Residents are asked not to visit neighboring town offices for any of these services since they have limited hours of access for their own residents.

