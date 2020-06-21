HOLLIS – Kathleen Ruth Feeny-Campbell, “Kathy” to most who knew her, died at the age of 71 on Friday, June 12, 2020, following a brief illness.Kathy loved her family, community, and listening to her son play music, but most of all, loved finding and sharing stories about her family history. She blessed her family by providing them with a wealth of information about their history dating back to County Galway, Ireland on her father’s side. Kathy often told of her mother’s upbringing with her grandparents on a farm where she skied to school in rural Ludvika, Dalarna County, Sweden. Kathy’s home reflected both her Irish and Swedish heritage, adorned with Dalarna horses and Celtic trinkets. Kathy’s own story began on Aug. 9, 1946, when she was born in Boston to Leo M. Feeny and Helena Linnea Feeny (Soderberg). Kathy was an only child and started her life in Westwood, Mass. She relocated with her family to Wells where her father Leooperated a candy store in nearby Ogunquit. Kathy attended and graduated from Wells High School in 1966, where she cheered for the football team, sang in glee club, and served on the student council. She returned to Boston to continue her education, attending Chamberlayne Junior College. Kathy started her career at Jordan Marsh in Boston as an assistant buyer,accepting a salary that was 10 percent less than what the men earned. She quickly rose up the ranks of the fine china department with her charismatic personality and knowledge of Wedgewood crystal. Kathy relocated to work at Jordan Marsh in Portland. It was in Maine where she met her future husband, Chuck, on a blind date in 1974. Kathy married Charles “Chuck” Campbell on Sept. 5, 1976. The couple raised their two children in rural Hollis. To keep up with the demands of parenting two small children, Kathy transitioned to part-time retail work at Marshalls department store. Her second career was assisting Chuck Campbell, the “famous photographer,” with his photo shoots. This vocation propelled her into her second career at MSAD 6. Kathy worked with longtime friend and mentor Jane Sumner producing the district-wide newsletter Focus on Six updating all residents of school events. Kathy traveled across the district to photograph spelling bee winners, National History Day competitions, and sending photos and stories to the local newspapers. She served as the faculty advisor for Bonny Eagle High School’s yearbook, where she could keep a close eye on her two children’s education. In retirement, Kathy enjoyed going to see her son Chris’s band El Grande play live music across New England. She loved driving in her Saab convertible to get a lobster roll at Newick’s in Dover. She attended granddaughter Lucy’s many plays and concerts in Boston. Not even a steep set of stairs prevented Kathy from viewing Lucy’s musical talents and dance moves. Kathy loved genealogy and passed many investigative afternoons at the Irish Heritage Center in Portland. Kathy was particularly proud of her famous relatives John (Bull Feeny) Ford, acclaimed Western movie director, and cousin first lady Jacqueline Lee “Jackie” Kennedy Onassis. Kathy was predeceased by her parents, Leo, and Helen.Kathy is survived by her husband of 44 years, Charles “Chuck”; along with her daughter, Charis Loveland (Campbell) and son, Christopher Campbell. Kathleen is also survived by her grandchild, Lucinda “Lucy” Loveland; and cousin Solveig Hayward (Peter Hayward). In addition, Kathy leaves behind many special friends, including Diane and David Deering, Lin Schott, Gail Connors, and Leah Karantza.There will be a graveside service on June 23 at 1 p.m. at the Ocean View Cemetery, 1485 Post Road, Wells. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Kathleen’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME. http://www.bibbermemorial.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Kathy’s memory be made to the not-for-profit medical center that provided world-class care to her in her final days, Maine Med. Maine Medical Center Philanthropy Department, Research Institute (MMCRI)22 Bramhall StreetPortland, ME 04102(207) 662-2669,https://mainehealth.org/maine-medical-center/philanthropy/impacting-healthcare

