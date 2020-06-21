NEEDHAM, Mass. – Ruth C. (Curtis) Joy, 91, a resident of Needham, Mass., passed away May 28, 2020. Born in Portland, she was the daughter of Dr. Harry L. and Alice (Hansen) Curtis.Beloved wife of the late Wendell Joy; and sister of the late Dorothy “Dot” and Harris “Bud”. Ruth is survived by her son, Steven, of Needham, Mass. and her son, David, of Newton, Mass. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Mitch, of Rochester, N.Y., and her sister-in-law, Madeleine, of Portland. She is survived by nephews, Harry Curtis, and Peter Salim, and nieces, Betsy Gamrat, Karen Luvisi, and Pam Markowski. She has several grandnieces and grandnephews as well.Ruth was a graduate of University of Maine, Orono and worked as a Senior Account Representative for AT&T. She attended Christ Episcopal Church in Needham and later in life was involved in its Steeple Exchange program.Ruth had a love for antiques, particularly antique dolls. She loved dining out and enjoyed seafood and ice cream. Although she lived in Needham for over 50 years, her heart was always in Maine. She will be greatly missed.Services were private. For full obituary or to share a memory of Ruth, please visit http://www.eatonfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous