GORHAM – Joel Christopher Dalton, 70, passed away May 30, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was born Dec. 24, 1949, a son of Albert and Frieda (Johnson) Dalton in Presque Isle. Joel was a 1968 graduate of Hampden Academy. He began working for New England Telephone Company in the fall of that same year as a cable splicer and remained employed for 39.5 years before his retirement. He enlisted in the Army Reserves and obtained the rank of E7 as a Drill Sergeant. He enjoyed providing for his family, and even in retirement, he had a job working for John’s Maintenance. An outdoorsman, Joel enjoyed hunting, camping and snowmobiling. Proud of his strong Irish heritage, Joel was a family man, a loving husband and father who took excellent care of the ones he loved. He will be remembered for his selfless personality, quick wit and infamous “Dad” jokes. He is survived by his son, Matthew Dalton, his partner Rosanna Phean and daughter Madison; four siblings, Shawn Dalton and his wife Mary, Kim Dalton and his wife Tammie, Andrew Dalton and his wife Ann Marie, and Rita Bronson and her husband Don; along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Lynn Dalton; and his daughter, Emily Shepard. A memorial service will be held in early July. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Joel’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:American Cancer Societyor: Gosnell MemorialHospice House

