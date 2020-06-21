SPRINGVALE – Lucienne “Lucy” M. King, 95, of Sanford, beloved mother and memere, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Lodge’s in Springvale. She was born in Sanford on July 14, 1924, one of 14 children to Adelard and Octavie (Jolibois) Gouin. She was a lifelong communicant of the St. Therese of Lisieux Parish. She was actively involved in the Cursillo movement at the former St. Ignatius Church. In 1989 Lucy retired from Tenneford Weaving at the Sanford Mills with 25 years of service. In her younger years she enjoyed going to dances. She also loved playing beano, playing cards and her trips to Foxwoods Casino. Lucy took great pride in her appearance. She could always be seen in her best attire wearing her finest jewelry. She is predeceased by her son, George King who passed away in 2015; grandson, Jason King who passed away in 1996. She is also predeceased by her long time friend of 25 years, Raymond Gauthier. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Cabana and her husband, Roger of Sanford; two granddaughters, Melissa Cabana and boyfriend Larry and Robin Normand and husband, Kevin. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, June 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lafrance-Lambert and Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter Street in Sanford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com

