CASCO – After a 12-year battle with cancer, Bill went to reunite with his wife Beverley, in heaven, on Saturday morning June 20, 2020, while surrounded by his daughters. Bill was born in Portland on February 27, 1939, to Phyllis and Charles Shane. He grew up with his brother, Philip Shane and sister, Carol Hancock in Casco. He was educated in Casco schools, where he participated on the basketball and baseball teams, he made lifelong friends on these teams as well as those they competed against. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1958-1962.Bill married Beverley Holt on September 2, 1961, and they made their home in Casco, raising their three daughters, Deborah Plummer (Rick Shepard), Lauri Kinser (Everett) and Julie Johnson (Barry). He was blessed with grandchildren Nicholas, Daniel (Stephanie) and Matthew (Erin) Plummer, Jessica and Benjamin Johnson, Tyler Kinser and great grandchildren Matthew, Shane, Rebekah, Elizabeth and Bronson.Bill was a hard worker, holding many jobs over the years. He worked for Seaward Construction, Daniels Construction, and Cianbro Corporation, as a mason and foreman.He was a very accomplished stone-mason, working many long hours constructing numerous fireplaces and stonewalls in the Lakes Region area and across the state. In his later years, he was head of maintenance for SAD #61 at Lake Region High School, where he impacted many staff members and students. Throughout his life, he was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Celtics, Red Sox and Patriots. He was also a fan of stock car racing and NASCAR, attending races at local tracks as well as many NASCAR tracks. He and Beverley were avid Jeff Gordon fans.Bill umpired Little League, Babe Ruth and American Legion Baseball games over the years. He was instrumental in founding the Casco-Naples Babe Ruth team. He attended many of his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s games over the years.Bill was a member of the American Legion Post #155, in Naples. He was also member of the Oriental Masonic Lodge #13, in Bridgton. He attended countless events over the years supporting the Lake Region Lakers. In 2005, the Lake Region High School Athletic Department developed the Bill Shane Award, which recognizes a “True Laker Athletic Fan”; this award is presented annually to a true “athletic supporter”. A graveside service will be held at the Murch Cemetery, on Route 302 in South Casco on Wednesday June 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. Please be aware of social distancing and masking if you choose to attend. Arrangements are in the care of Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco, where his family welcomes your kind words on his Tribute Wall at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bill’s memory to the American Legion Post #155.P.O. Box 164Naples, Maine 04055

