TOPSHAM – David L. Chapman Jr., 68, of Topsham, died on June 23, 2020, at his home with family and friends. David was born on April 17, 1952, the son of the late David L. Chapman Sr. and Lorraine Seluke.David worked as a truck driver, carpenter and was a past manager of the Belvedere Hotel in Old Orchard Beach, Maine.David enjoyed riding his Harley’s, and being with family and friends. He went on many bike runs and loved listening to rock music on the highest volume.David is survived by his son Gerald “Buddy” Chapman, daughters; Angela Benevides, Mindi Chapman, Casandra “Kat” Chapman, his fiancée, Diane Willette Sanborn and by his “Grandkids”, Asher, Sadie, Andrew, Luke, Ayden, Demaris, as well as by cousins John and Karen.David was predeceased by his parents, David Chapman Sr and Lorraine Seluke, stepmother, Louise Chapman, a sister, Barbara Berghiaume and by his soulmate, Martine Chapman.A bike run and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous