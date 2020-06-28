KENNEBUNKPORT – Arnold R. Cluff, 85 years, died Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, surrounded by family side after a brief illness. Arnold was born in Biddeford on Jan. 14, 1935, a son of Nahum and Charlotte Montgomery Cluff and attended Kennebunkport schools. Arnold was employed by R. Longley Philbrick and Sons Builders of Kennebunkport as a carpenter for over 40 years and retired in the 1980s. During his retirement, he was a self employed carpenter for several years and also traveled to Nova Scotia, Canada and Florida. He enjoyed watching lobster boats coming in and out of Government’s Wharf of Kennebunkport for many years. Arnold loved family events and was happiest when his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were with him. He loved family cookouts and taking care of his grandchildren. He enjoyed camping in Houlton. In addition to his parents, Arnold was predeceased by his wife Ann (Clough) Cluff who died in 2018; and his siblings, John Cluff, Alecia Gomez and Shirley Davis.Arnold is lovingly remembered by his children, Robert “Bob” Stuart, James Cluff and Rebecca Gosselin and her husband, Ray; his sister, Margaret McLeod of Wells; his grandchildren, Greg, David, Trisha, Olivia, Chad and Katrina and her husband, Doug; his great-grandchildren, Kyle, Danielle, Kristopher, Taylor Rose, Thomas, Alivia and Tanner; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Arundel Cemetery, North Street, Kennebunkport with Reverend Carolyn Lambert officiating. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear masks and social distancing measures will be in place. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Arnold’s Book of Memories page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to: Kennebunkport Public Health Services P.O. Box 5666 Elm StreetKennebunkport, ME 04046

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous