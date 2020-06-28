FALMOUTH – Olin Morgan Sawyer, 83, of Shady Lane, passed away on June 25, 2020, following a long illness. He was born on Dec. 30, 1936 in Portland, a son of Alden and Gayle (Morgan) Sawyer. Olin graduated from Deering High School in 1954 and Bowdoin College in 1958 with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematical Studies, receiving the designation of cum laude.He attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I., in 1959. After graduating, Olin served in the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant JG aboard the USS Durant, an Edsall-class destroyer escort stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, from 1959 to 1962.Olin met his wife of 60 years, Wilma McDonald, while both were in college. They were married on Oct. 3, 1959 in Colchester, Conn. He joined Union Mutual Life Insurance Company (later Unum), where he worked for the next 37 years as an actuary, retiring in 1995. He continued to work as an actuary for John Hewitt and Associates until he retired in 2001. During his childhood, Olin was very musical from an early age, participating in all types of music throughout his life both as a singer and playing instruments, particularly the piano. In college, he was a member of the Bowdoin College Meddiebempsters as well as many other musical groups. Throughout his life, he participated in many different musical activities, including more than 30 years as a founding member of the Royal River Philharmonic Jazz Band, playing the piano and arranging the music.His other passion in life was sailing which he did most recently at his camp on Sebec Lake. Olin was involved with various organizations during his life including Community Health, The Portland Club, Treasurer of the Unum Retirees, Falmouth Lions Club, Trout Unlimited and a Fellow in the Society of Actuaries. He was also a long time volunteer at Maine Medical Center.In addition to his wife Wilma, he is survived by his three children, William Sawyer, of Topsham and his wife Cheryl, Pamela Tait of Brunswick and her husband Val, and George Sawyer of Durham, and his wife Shelly; brother, Alden “Tom” Sawyer Jr. and his wife Barbara of Falmouth. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Alexander Tait, Emily Tait, Jayson Goranson, Justin Goranson, Fawn Ramlal, and Samantha Rouse. A private service will be held. Burial will be in Colchester, Conn. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Olin’s online guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Olin may be made to theAlzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter383 US Route One, Suite 2CScarborough, ME 04074

