SCARBOROUGH – Jeff Murray, 53, of Scarborough, passed away on April 16, 2020, after a 2 1/2 year battle with neuroendocrine carcinoid tumors, a very rare form of cancer.Jeff was raised in East Granby, Conn. and graduated from East Granby High School in 1985 and went on to attend Tufts University where he graduated in 1990 with B.S. and M.S. degrees in Mechanical Engineering. He began his career at PID Inc. and in 2000 started his own company, Control Point. In 2018 Control Point was acquired by Walker Industrial Products, for whom he continued to work as their sales manager. While in college he met Claudia Napfel whom he married on June 9, 1990, and together they had three wonderful children who were his pride and joy. He was a beloved coach for many of his children’s sports teams and became passionate about coaching and watching their ice hockey successes. To give back to his community, he served as President of Huskies Youth Hockey for many years, as well as President of the Scarborough High School Girls Hockey Booster Association.Jeff was an avid runner, and one of his proudest accomplishments was completing the 2018 Boston Marathon just six months after his cancer diagnosis. Many of his fondest memories include time spent with his family while at home, at “The Shack” or on various trips. He was fortunate to have had the opportunity to travel to incredible places for work and pleasure including Australia, Hawaii, Europe, the Caribbean, and many locations throughout the United States. Jeff’s broad smile and kind manner ensured that he was always welcomed by family, friends and colleagues wherever he was. He is survived by his wife Claudia; and his children, Trevor, Kristen, and Eric, all living in Boston; mother, Carolyn Westerberg Dalphin and her husband Richard of Scarborough, father, John Murray and his wife Barb of Visalia, Calif.; brother, John Murray and his wife Linda of West Gardiner, sister, Deb Senk and her husband Bob of Burlington, Conn.; nephews, Jeremy Murray of New Lebanon, Ohio, Greg Senk of Seattle, and niece Melanie Senk of Boston; in-laws, Hans and Lisa Napfel of Sarasota, Fla.; and many other beloved family members. He loved and was surrounded by a close community of friends who will miss him dearly. Calling hours will be at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland, on Wednesday July 8 from 4 to 7 p.m., and the funeral will be private. Please check the Hobbs website at http://www.HobbsFuneralHome.com to confirm timing and any COVID19 requirements/restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to a GoFundMe page set up by family friends which will honor Jeff via a donation to Dana Farber Cancer Institute at https://gf.me/u/x8sv4y

