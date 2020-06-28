CAPE CORAL, Fla. – John T. Weber, “Tim”, 56, of Great Diamond Island, passed away on June 5, 2020, of a sudden and unexpected medical emergency at his home in Cape Coral, Fla. He was born in New Haven, Conn. to William E. and the late Elizabeth A. Weber in 1963. He graduated from Amesbury High School, Amesbury Mass. in 1982.His love of matchbox cars and Tonka trucks from early in childhood eventually paved the way for a career in the wholesale car business. He owned and operated Weber Auto Transport with his late brother, Carl.He was an island boy, being at his father side in the family seafood business. He had a love for the smell of the sea and the waves hitting the hull of his boat. He had an uncanny way of knowing which direction to go, whether it be up the bay, or up and down the east coast.He was best know for his kind and giving soul. No matter how long or short you knew him, he’d give you the shirt off his back. He’d put your needs in front of his own, coming to the rescue whether it be car trouble, home maintenance or anything that could use a helping hand. His gentle heart shone through from cracking a joke to make you smile, to his natural connection and love of animals.But his greatest accomplishment and precious gift in life, was being a Dad to his son. His best friend, his wingman, his world. The hard work he put into life was entirely for him. They were inseparable. That pride and joy later extended to his two grandsons, best buds, fondly being called “Booger”.Forever imprinted is an image of a man, with a Pepsi in his calloused working hand, a goofy grin across his face, and a hearty laugh that could make anyone smile.He was survived by his father, William E. Weber; brother, William Jr. (Lorna), sister, Elizabeth; son, John T. Weber Jr. (Amanda); nieces, Ashley(Nick), Shelby(Tom); grandsons, Timothy and Chance.He was predeceased by his mother Elizabeth A.; his brothers, Carl and Thomas.

