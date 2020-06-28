RAYMOND – Sandra Ann Bicknell, 71, of Raymond, passed June 23, 2020 at Sarah Frye Home in Auburn.Born March 4, 1949 to Clinton E. and Dorothy A (Driscoll) Bicknell in Portland. Graduated from Windham High School where she excelled both academically and in athletics.She received a B.A. from Aroostook State Teachers College in 1971. Sandy taught high school English at Madawaska High School until 1977.She moved to Florida in 1977 and worked for the Sun Sentinel. She moved back to Maine in 1983. While working for Guy Gannet she completed her master’s in social work and became a licensed alcohol and substance abuse councilor. She worked at Crossroads for Women in Windham until health issues caused early retirement.Sandy was larger then life, life of the party, poet, poker player and casino visitor extraordinaire! We are not ready for a world without her in it. Sandy was predeceased by her mother, father; and brother, Clinton Jr.She is survived by sister, Joanne “Josie” Bicknell and partner Chris Little of Windham, brother, Daniel Bicknell of Windham, sister, Nancy Stone and her husband Jim of Gorham, sister-in-law, Doris; long time friend, Pat Howard; nieces, nephews and cousins. Heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Sarah Frye Home, her most recent family. Appreciation to her dialysis crew. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Sarah Frye Activities Fund.Sarah Frye Home751 Washington Street NorthAuburn, ME 04210

