WINDHAM – Richard Weston Hefler passed away peacefully in his sleep, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough at the age of 88. He was born in Madison, Wis. Dec. 19, 1931, a son of the late Alden Richardson Hefler and Marion Weston Hefler.Graduating from Annapolis High School in Maryland, class of 1948, he went on to earn a B.A. in History from the University of Maine in Orono in 1953. He was awarded his M.A. in History from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. in 1961.Richard served a tour of duty in Japan while in the United States Army. He subsequently became a career teacher of History and Spanish. He spent his spring breaks in Florida and many summers touring various parts of the world. Over time, he had visited several European and South American countries, and had driven extensively throughout the U.S. He taught in several states, but ultimately accepted a permanent position in Western Massachusetts. After his retirement from teaching, he moved to Sebago, spending summers at the camp he and his brother built on Sand Pond in Norway.To know Richard was to love him! At the camp, he enjoyed lobster feasts with family and friends, barbecues, swimming, and kayaking — along with a good game of Trivial Pursuit. Neighbors marveled as he swam around the pond each summer even into his 70s. In the winters he skied, primarily at Shawnee Peak in Bridgton, with several buddies he called “The Gang”. He entertained numerous visitors at his Sebago home during the fall, through Christmastime, during Ski season, and into the spring. His local friends were very dear to him and they would stop by periodically to visit. Richard was an avid reader and member at both the Spaulding Memorial Library in Sebago and the Norway Memorial Library in Norway.Richard never married and is predeceased by his only sibling, Robert Hall Hefler who passed away in 2006.He is survived by his cousin, Ruth Weston Moran of Beverly, Mass.; and four nieces, Lynn Hefler Bauer and her husband Buzz Bauer of Carrollton, Texas, Sue Hefler of Standish, Karen Hefler of Topsham, and Brenda Weston Hill of Bayou Vista, Texas; grandnephews/nieces, Marybeth Bauer Wade, Rachael Osborn, Weston Osborn, Bret Bauer, Daren Wood, and Grant Hefler; great-grandnephew/niece, Braxton Bauer and Brooklynn Bauer.Richard’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all the wonderful caregivers and staff at Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough for their compassion, kindness, and love. Arrangements have been made by Coastal Cremation Services, LLC in Portland. To offer condolences and share memories of Richard, please go to http://www.coastalcremationservices.com. According to Richard’s wishes, there will be no memorial service.Donations may be made in his memory todementia research:Alzheimer’s Foundationof America322 Eighth Ave. 16th FloorNew York, NY 10001or by visitingwww.alzfdn.org.

