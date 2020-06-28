SCARBOROUGH – Robert E. Pendleton Jr., 80, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home with his wife and son at his side.Robert was born in Lewiston on Jan. 23, 1940, the son of Robert E. and Elizabeth (Barrows) Pendleton Sr. He graduated from Island Falls High School and furthered his studies at the University of Maine at Orono where he received his bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics. He also attended the Harvard Business School.He married Peggy Mattulke in 1966.Mr. Pendleton was manager for several Cumberland Farms stores in Revere, Mass. before returning to Maine when he went to work for Maine Mental Health and Corrections. Robert then moved on to the Department of Labor where he was regional manager. He later became Acting Commissioner for Labor under Governor James Longley, and he served as Chair of the Maine Unemployment Commission. He also served in the Maine Legislature for two terms in the Maine House of Representatives. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii, and family camping trips. Robert also worked as a Stern Man with Rodney Poore on the “Ida Himes”. For over 20 years, Robert worked at Shaw’s Supermarket as a checkout associate and loved the people he made contact with. His favorite thing was fishing with his son and daughter-in-law on their cabin cruiser, and he enjoyed his last Father’s Day dinner with his wife, children, grandchildren and dogs.The family would like to thank the physicians and staff at New England Cancer Specialists in Scarborough for their excellent care, and Hospice of Southern Maine and visiting nurse, Sarah Hawkes for her care and dedication. In addition, also a special thank you to Mitchell Scamman for coming to our aid when ever we called him.Besides his parents, Robert is predeceased by a daughter, Cynthia Ann Pendleton who died in 1986; and a sister, Nancy McGraw.He leaves behind his wife, Peggy of Scarborough; a son, Robert F. Pendleton and his wife, Denise of North Yarmouth; four grandchildren, Cynthia Dawn Pendleton, Noah Green Pendleton, Janelle Taylor and Sami Taylor.The family will hold a service at a later date. Please visit http://www.athutchins.com. to view Roberts Tribute page and to sign his online guestbook. If desired, donations in Roberts memory may be made toMaine Cancer Foundation170 US-1 #250Falmouth, ME 04105or to theUMaine AlumniAssociation One Alumni Dr.Orono, ME 04469

