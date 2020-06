PORTLAND – Thomas J. Caulfield, 87, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband to Priscilla (Breggia) Caulfield; father to Edward Caulfield, and Michelle Orne; grandfather to Michael; and brother to Edward Caulfield.Private family services will be held.Please visit http://www.athutchins.com to view Tom’s Tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous