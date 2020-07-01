POLAND – Charles Frederick Wilcox, 82, of Poland passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home. He was born in Caribou on Jan. 1, 1938 to Herbert H. Wilcox Sr. and Addie Melissa (Drost) Wilcox. He grew up in Caribou and Portland. Following school Charles served his country in the United States Army. Following his military service, he was a truck driver working for Merrill Transportation, McGuirer and Jones, Shaw’s Supermarket and for Custom Coach and was a bus driver for several junior hockey teams. Charles favorite passion was being with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Charles was predeceased by his first wife, Charlotte, in 1996; and sisters, Irene and Patty.Charles is survived by his wife, Mary A. (Starbird) Wilcox; his sons, Rick Wilcox and partner Scottie of Upton, Chuck and Margaret Wilcox of Gorham, Leroy and Paula Wilcox of Saco, and Danny Wilcox and partner Sandy of Portland; stepchildren, Chris Gray of Biddeford, Walter and Julie Gray of South Portland, Joe and Kathy Gray of Auburn, Carole Gray of Auburn, and Mike and Robyn of Old Orchard Beach; 23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Herbert Wilcox Jr, Frances Nedeau, John Wilcox, and Mary Shumacher. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, July 2 at 11 a.m. at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St. Portland. To express online condolences or to participate in Charles online tribute please visit http://WWW.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. Those wishing to remember Charlie may make gifts in his name to theMaine Chapter of the American Cancer Society1 Bowdoin Mill Isle., # 300Topsham, ME 04086

