WINDHAM – It is with profound sadness that the family of Cher Marie (Cox) Hebert announces her passing on June 25, 2020, at her home with her family by her side after a brief illness. Cher Hebert was born on June 26, 1966, of Yokosuka Japan during her father’s military deployment.Cher was a loving daughter to Thomas and Sandra Cox of Caribou; Gloria Hebert of Caribou; beloved wife of Mack Hebert of Windham for nearly 33 years; Dear mother of Amber (Matthew) Moulton, Matthew (Kelsi) Hebert; cherished grandmother of Madison Moulton and Teagan, Findley Hebert; dear sister of James (Tora) Cox, Donna Cox, Ann (Frank) Keough, Tom (Sherry) Hebert, Fred Hebert, Alan (Terry) Hebert, Gary (Jola) Hebert, Dela (Bill) Cote, Connie Hebert; much loved by many nieces and nephews.Predeceased by her brother, William Cox of Waterville, and Robert Hebert of South Portland. Cher enjoyed spending time with her family, and pets (especially her dog, Sadie). She took a special interest in the athletic and artistic activities of her children and grandchildren. Cher had the ability to light up a room with her smile and her laughter was contagious. She had a passion for cutting hair, knitting, drawing, crossword puzzles; she loved to host family gatherings, and would be the first one up at 5 a.m. on Christmas. As we would always say “If Cher’s up, we’re all up!” Cher would always be the first one to help someone in need. She had a giving soul that touched many people and will be greatly missed by many. There will be a celebration of Cher’s life to be held on July 11, at 11 a.m., at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Caribou, and the funeral will be private. A reception immediately following the service at the VFW for anyone who wants to attend. We would like to give a special thanks to Dr.Kristy Pulsifer, and her team of Intermed, for all the compassionate care she gave mom. To express condolences or participate in Cher’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice Care in Cher’s memory, whose kind, helpful and professional staff enabled her to remain in the comfort of her home until the day she left us.

