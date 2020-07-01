BALDWIN – Harold “Bud” E. Geyer Jr., 63, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 at his home. He was born in Portland on April 29, 1957, a son of the Harold and Mary (Savage) Geyer. Bud was employed as a superintendent for the Hillson Co. He will always be remembered for the enjoyment he had with classic vehicles, especially his 1948 Ford restoration and travelling.He was a member of the Bar Mills Community Church.Bud is survived by his beloved wife, Julie (Jewett) Geyer; son, Aaron Geyer and his wife Erin of Limington; siblings, Mary Hunt of Buxton and Charles Geyer and his wife Pam of Porter; and a grandson, Ethan.Visiting hours for friends and family will be held on Friday July 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive in Buxton. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. at the Church for Bud’s family. Please be mindful of reopening restrictions, recommendations and distancing. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in South Portland.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras / Neal and York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.comMemorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choicein memory of Bud.

