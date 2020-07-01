Emily E. (Scott) Atwood 1946 – 2020 PHIPPSBURG – Emily E. (Scott) Atwood, 73, died peacefully with her daughter at her side on June 29, 2020, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn after years of battling diabetes. Born December 6, 1946, to Carlton W. Scott and Sybil I. Carter Scott. She attended school in Phippsburg and Bath Junior High before marrying Eugene A. Atwood on August 30, 1963. Eugene and Emily have a daughter, Janice M. (Atwood) Stevens, married to Ronald Stevens; two grandchildren, Kelly and Jeremy; two great-grandchildren, Conner and Cody; two sisters, Judith Tondreau of Bowdoinham and Jean Scott of West Point, also several nieces and nephews. Emily had worked at Plant Memorial Home, on a boat shucking scallops and picking shrimp as well as tuna fishing with her husband. Her last job was working at the Tax Bracket for many years. She loved her flower gardens and worked at them diligently, they were in a garden show in 2013. There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, any donations that people would like to do for the family to help with the medical expenses that have accrued over the last several months can be made to Janice Stevens POA at 44 Granite Ledge Road Phippsburg, ME 04562

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous