Yarmouth is incredibly fortunate to have Tim Shannon serving on our Town Council. He is thoughtful, intelligent, hardworking and has experience: just what we need in the time of uncertainty. For example, I watched Tim navigate the budget process this year. It was a difficult task – with the pressures of COVID-19, school growth, municipal needs, bond payments and a wide range of views on the council. Tim helped set a tone of respect and fairness, while showing a strong grasp of the issues. I’ve been around Yarmouth – a lot – and I know Tim understands the needs of every corner of our Town and has a sense of its many possibilities. Please join me in reelecting Tim Shannon to the Yarmouth Town Council.

Art Bell

Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: