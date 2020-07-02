We have plenty of evidence, nationally and right here in Maine, about what happens when people whose only qualification is their business record decide to run for office. They often spend thousands and thousands of dollars on advertising to mask their inexperience.

But especially in this election, it’s crucial to choose someone who can be an effective legislator on day one, someone who has been active in the community for years, someone with a long commitment to social justice, someone who gets things done. That’s Anne Carney.

Anne’s record as a civil rights attorney and as a champion of environmental stewardship and workers’ rights in Augusta is what we need in our next state senator from South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Higgins Beach (District 29). I’m proud to be voting for Anne in the July 14 Democratic primary.

Kevin Simowitz

South Portland

