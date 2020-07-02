We have plenty of evidence, nationally and right here in Maine, about what happens when people whose only qualification is their business record decide to run for office. They often spend thousands and thousands of dollars on advertising to mask their inexperience.
But especially in this election, it’s crucial to choose someone who can be an effective legislator on day one, someone who has been active in the community for years, someone with a long commitment to social justice, someone who gets things done. That’s Anne Carney.
Anne’s record as a civil rights attorney and as a champion of environmental stewardship and workers’ rights in Augusta is what we need in our next state senator from South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Higgins Beach (District 29). I’m proud to be voting for Anne in the July 14 Democratic primary.
Kevin Simowitz
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Infrastructure improvement funding on OOB July 14 ballot
-
American Journal
Letter: Library’s Board of Regent responsible for conflict, dysfunction, not the staff
-
American Journal
Letter: Still no answer to society/policing conflict 21 years later
-
American Journal
Letter: All Lives Matter includes Black lives
-
American Journal
Letter: Rielly deserves vote to represent city in Augusta
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.