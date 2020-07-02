As Portland City Clerk Katherine Jones prepared for primary voting, concerns about coronavirus made election workers unwilling to cover all 11 polling places. Her recommendation was to reduce the number of polling stations to three. That would likely have confused voters, disenfranchised people unable to travel to a different location and created long lines for in-person voters placing them at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

Happily, all polling places will remain open after all (“Portland drops plan to consolidate polling places for July 14 primary,” June 22). In a demonstration of civic responsibility, calls went out and people responded. According to Staff Writer Megan Gray’s report, thanks are due in large part to Simon Thompson and the Portland Democratic City Committee. We will be able to vote where we are used to voting. Democracy was dealt a great service by such actions.

Now, dear readers, please vote.

Len Freeman

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: