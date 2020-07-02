We residents of House District 37, which stretches from Nason’s Corner, Stroudwater and Libbytown, are very fortunate to have two strong candidates running for the Democratic nomination for the open Maine House seat.
One candidate is more well known and brings many years of public service to the post. He would hit the ground running. The other candidate, Grayson Lookner, is also no stranger to politics, as he has championed many a progressive cause, but this will be his first elected position.
I am supporting Grayson because we are living in a transformational time and he will have not only a platform, but also a mandate to end systemic racism, police unaccountability, housing inequity and environmental injustice.
There will be a learning curve, and he will take his lumps, but I trust Grayson for his drive, values and good sense to fight for equity for all Mainers.
Zack Barowitz
Libbytown resident
Portland
-
