There have been a lot of businesses complaining about closures and promising to protect the public if allowed to reopen. The reality has yet to match the promises.
Existing businesses are not uniformly enforcing the requirement to wear a mask. Nine businesses out of 10 that I have entered (Hannaford, Shaw’s, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Marden’s, Morans, Cumberland Farms, 7-Eleven, Starbucks) do not ask maskless people to put on their mask or not enter the store. Some don’t even have a sign up.
When I ask management why, the most common refrain is that they don’t want to offend their customers and lose more business. Until businesses are actively enforcing health requirements, I support the governor’s realistic plan to keep high-risk environments closed. Her plan is working to keep us all safe. I don’t see that level of effort happening in the business community yet.
Arian Heald
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Infrastructure improvement funding on OOB July 14 ballot
-
American Journal
Letter: Library’s Board of Regent responsible for conflict, dysfunction, not the staff
-
American Journal
Letter: Still no answer to society/policing conflict 21 years later
-
American Journal
Letter: All Lives Matter includes Black lives
-
American Journal
Letter: Rielly deserves vote to represent city in Augusta
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.