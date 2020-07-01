I cannot believe that cities like Minneapolis want to disband their police departments. Reform? Yes. Disband? Absolutely not. This illustrates how shortsighted liberals are, and how quick to knee-jerk a response to situations they are. I can’t believe any sane person would eliminate entire police departments.

What would happen in and who would respond to bank or other robberies; violent assaults; automobile accidents; hostage situations; murders – just to name a few situations?

I presume this would mean no one would be arrested for crimes. How absurd. It would be a field day for criminals, who could now operate with almost complete impunity.

Are reforms needed? Yes! But disbanding entire police departments is a totally absurd, ill-conceived knee-jerk liberal answer to the current problems. We need to discuss responsible, level-headed reforms to defuse and resolve these important issues.

Dick Clark

Windham

