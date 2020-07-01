I cannot believe that cities like Minneapolis want to disband their police departments. Reform? Yes. Disband? Absolutely not. This illustrates how shortsighted liberals are, and how quick to knee-jerk a response to situations they are. I can’t believe any sane person would eliminate entire police departments.
What would happen in and who would respond to bank or other robberies; violent assaults; automobile accidents; hostage situations; murders – just to name a few situations?
I presume this would mean no one would be arrested for crimes. How absurd. It would be a field day for criminals, who could now operate with almost complete impunity.
Are reforms needed? Yes! But disbanding entire police departments is a totally absurd, ill-conceived knee-jerk liberal answer to the current problems. We need to discuss responsible, level-headed reforms to defuse and resolve these important issues.
Dick Clark
Windham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Eliminating entire police departments is insanity
-
The Forecaster
People & Business: July 1
-
Editorials
Our View: To help Maine businesses, wear a mask
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: July 1
-
Local & State
The Great Fire of 1866 destroyed a third of Portland. We take an interactive look back.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.