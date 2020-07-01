Three highly competent people are running for the Democratic nomination for District 38 state representative, but Charles Skold has an unusual combination of qualities and skills that make him best suited to represent this district right now.

His compelling personal story has helped give him a compassionate outlook. He’s smart but also thoughtful and wise. And, crucially, his education and professional experience indicate how he would approach responsibilities as representative because they say something about how he thinks.

Charles’ background has equipped him to make connections across divides of difference and to understand that what things mean can be as important as getting things done.

It’s the first time this Maine native has run for office but not his first stint as a public servant. Please learn more about him at www.charlesforportland.com and vote Charles Skold No. 1 this primary election.

Elizabeth C. Parsons

Portland

