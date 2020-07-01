Three highly competent people are running for the Democratic nomination for District 38 state representative, but Charles Skold has an unusual combination of qualities and skills that make him best suited to represent this district right now.
His compelling personal story has helped give him a compassionate outlook. He’s smart but also thoughtful and wise. And, crucially, his education and professional experience indicate how he would approach responsibilities as representative because they say something about how he thinks.
Charles’ background has equipped him to make connections across divides of difference and to understand that what things mean can be as important as getting things done.
It’s the first time this Maine native has run for office but not his first stint as a public servant. Please learn more about him at www.charlesforportland.com and vote Charles Skold No. 1 this primary election.
Elizabeth C. Parsons
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Eliminating entire police departments is insanity
-
The Forecaster
People & Business: July 1
-
Editorials
Our View: To help Maine businesses, wear a mask
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: July 1
-
Local & State
The Great Fire of 1866 destroyed a third of Portland. We take an interactive look back.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.