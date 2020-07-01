There are many indications that Maine should be spending more on its transportation network. Recent reports show that Maine is not spending nearly enough money to maintain our existing system, much less thinking about any strategic or transformative investments.

We are digging a hole and getting further and further behind in terms of maintaining our infrastructure. We have been rated as having the seventh highest percentage of structurally deficient bridges, and our rural roads are among the worst in the country.

We need to find a more sustainable way to fund our infrastructure, but in the meantime, we should vote for Question 2, the transportation bond on the ballot on July 14. With matching funds, proceeds from this bond will inject about $380 million into our economy.

This is indeed a worthwhile investment for Maine, so please join me in voting “yes” on Question 2, the transportation bond.

Stephen Sawyer Jr.

senior vice president, Transportation Services

South Portland

