FALMOUTH – Cecilia Regina Duddy, 91, passed away quietly on July 1, 2020, in Falmouth after a long decline.Cecilia was preceded in death by her deeply devoted husband of 67 years, Robert ‘Bob’ Duddy as well as all of her siblings. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Patrick and Mary Duddy of Durham, N.C., R. Terrance and Kathleen Duddy of Falmouth, Christina Duddy Barrett and Patrick Barrett of Boston, and Michael and Jennifer Duddy of Cape Elizabeth. She took great joy in the lives of her grandchildren, Sarah Duddy Centrich and her husband Christopher Centrich of Houston, Robert Carlton Duddy of Bucksport, Matthew Duddy of Saco, Rachael Duddy of Falmouth, Samuel Duddy of Ellsworth, and Benjamin Duddy of Cape Elizabeth. She also delighted in the arrival of her first two great-grandchildren, Alexander and Nicholas Centrich of Houston. She is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews from both sides of the family.Cecilia was born to Andrew and Francis Pyzynski in Bangor and spent all of her childhood and much of her adult life there. She met her husband when they were both students at John Bapst High School. After they married in 1949, they settled in Bangor and, except for a sojourn in Calais, Maine when Bob was transferred to the border by the U.S. Customs Service, lived there for most of the rest of their lives. When she and Bob were transferred back to Bangor, she greatly enjoyed renewing old friendships with the surviving members of her John Bapst class. Her final years were spent in Portland and then Falmouth where she lived the last two years of her life with dignity and love and friends at Sedgewood Commons.Although Cecilia generally was not employed outside the home, she worked closely with Bob for many years keeping the books for a small grocery store they owned, before the advent of the great supermarket chains, and later for Bob’s construction business. In midlife she began painting and many of her vivid and sometimes fanciful landscapes now hang in the homes of all of her children.Family was always the center of Cecilia’s life and she took enormous pride in her children and their accomplishments, large and small. An avid reader, she instilled in all of her children an abiding love of reading and an enthusiasm for bookstores and libraries. She was also a great animal lover, an enthusiasm she imparted to all of her children.The immediate family will hold a private burial service in Bangor at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Cecilia’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

