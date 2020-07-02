BIDDEFORD —The following students made the St. James School third term honor roll.
Grade 4
Highest Honors: Addison Barrs, Faith Conant, Chloe Gendron, Olivia Hunter, Ella Madden, and Lily Whitehurst; Honors: Addison DiCianni, Brayden Houle, and Nicholas Searcy; and Honorable Mention: Livie Dunbar, Grace Edstrom, Isabel Huot, Logan Leblanc, and Cora Saucier.
Grade 5
Highest Honors: Rhys Cote, Cordelia Kane, Hannah Kenniston, Prescott Plourde, Ethan Pettyjohn, and Isaac Tarring; and Honors: Griffin Ayres, Igor Bitencourt, Julia Blanchette, Ryan Bolduc, Colin Cleary, Cameron Huot, Ariana Puckett, and Brynn Wilkinson.
Grade 6
Highest Honors: Sophie Blanchette; and Honors: Addison Boucher, Liliana Boucher, Joshua Dube, Aiden Leighton, and Alexandria Tower.
Grade 7
Highest Honors: Emily Frechette and Camryn Houle; and High Honors: Adriana Bitencourt, Daphne Blake, Sydney Googins; and Ayla Lagasse; and Honors: Anya Allain, Nicholas Curro, Kali England, Taylor Gonneville, Emma Houston, Henry Kenniston, Collin Namiotka, Parker Plourde, and Holly Tower.
Grade 8
Highest Honors: Chloe Cadorette, Isabella Hazlerig, and Jeffrey Lafrance; High Honors: Emily Troegner; and Honors: Matthew Gonneville, Madison Ham, Gage Lamontagne, and Sarah Patil.
