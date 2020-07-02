Hero with Heart

Cindy Gorham, a Buxton resident who is a Scarborough firefighter/paramedic, recently was awarded a Heroes With Heart Award from TIP, a volunteer trauma intervention program.

Scarborough Fire Chief Mike Thurlow said last winter Gorham stayed on the scene with a family caring for a loved one facing death after a long hospice period. After a hospice nurse arrived to care for the patient, Gorham called TIP, and stayed, comforting the family until a TIP professional arrived, Thurlow said in a Facebook posting.

Gorham was honored for displaying “unwavering” compassion and calm to those facing emotional tragedy.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: