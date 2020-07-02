Hero with Heart
Cindy Gorham, a Buxton resident who is a Scarborough firefighter/paramedic, recently was awarded a Heroes With Heart Award from TIP, a volunteer trauma intervention program.
Scarborough Fire Chief Mike Thurlow said last winter Gorham stayed on the scene with a family caring for a loved one facing death after a long hospice period. After a hospice nurse arrived to care for the patient, Gorham called TIP, and stayed, comforting the family until a TIP professional arrived, Thurlow said in a Facebook posting.
Gorham was honored for displaying “unwavering” compassion and calm to those facing emotional tragedy.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Infrastructure improvement funding on OOB July 14 ballot
-
American Journal
Letter: Library’s Board of Regent responsible for conflict, dysfunction, not the staff
-
American Journal
Letter: Still no answer to society/policing conflict 21 years later
-
American Journal
Letter: All Lives Matter includes Black lives
-
American Journal
Letter: Rielly deserves vote to represent city in Augusta