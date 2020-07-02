 

Cindy Gorham is flanked by family members after receiving her Heroes With Heart Award. From left are her brother Ed Brown, Gorham, her mother Joann Groder and sister Debbie Thombs. Courtesy photo 

Hero with Heart

Cindy Gorham, a Buxton resident who is a Scarborough firefighter/paramedic, recently was awarded a Heroes With Heart Award from TIP, a volunteer trauma intervention program.

Scarborough Fire Chief Mike Thurlow said last winter Gorham stayed on the scene with a family caring for a loved one facing death after a long hospice period. After a hospice nurse arrived to care for the patient, Gorham called TIP, and stayed, comforting the family until a TIP professional arrived, Thurlow said in a Facebook posting.

Gorham was honored for displaying “unwavering” compassion and calm to those facing emotional tragedy.

