BUXTON- Joyce M. Orser Burke, 79, passed away at home surrounded by her family on July 3, 2020.Joyce was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, daughter, and bookkeeper, but those where just her titles. She kept books for many years for Acme Engineering, AAA Energy, Conifer Industries (main office for KFC), and Portland Builders most of her life. She was a fighter raising five children alone. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and teaching them about the Family heritage and were they came from. Joyce loved quilting and many other crafts. Joyce loved life all of it, the good, the bad and the gritty part. She taught her family to do the same. Joyce retired to her hometown of Cloverdale, New Brunswick, Canada in 2001.Joyce is survived by her five children: Richard Roberts lll and wife Candace of Limington, Maine, Katherine Roberts and Beth Welch of Port Richey Florida, Michael Roberts of Buxton, Maine, Jenifer and Jeff Hodgkiss of New Port Richey, Florida and, David Burke and Jenn Noyes of Falmouth, Maine; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her two brothers, Terry Orser of Michigan, and John Orser of Kentucky, and her dearest friends, Judy Matusic Arthur of Michigan, Judith MacDonald of Maine, and Beryl DeBeaupre of Canada.Joyce was predeceased by her beautiful and loving sister, Carole Morrison.There will be a celebration of life and services later, due to COVID 19 restrictions.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers, please make a donation to, Buxton United Methodist Church at276 Chicopee RoadBuxton, Maine, 04093in memory of Joyce Burke

