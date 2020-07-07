WESTBROOK – Robert Downs Jr., of Westbrook passed unexpectedly on July 2, 2020, at his home due to natural causes at the age of 52.Bobby loved working with his hands and always had a project going on; there was nothing he wasn’t able to diagnose and fix. He loved being outdoors, riding his motorcycle and enjoyed snowmobiling and four wheeling. He was a great collector and had the best eye for finding something unique or antique. He was fond of his time with his children and always tried to find the fun in whatever they were doing together. Whether it was taking a motorcycle ride, or hiking Mt. Katahdin with Nick, or going for a long walk with Katie, he made sure everyone had a great time.Bobby liked adventures. He enjoyed being on the lake and fishing. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and working on cars. Despite his personal battles, his love and loyalty for his family and friends never wavered. That is how he will be remembered. His family and friends knew he would always be there to lend a hand if they were in need. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.He is survived by his parents, Robert and Lynne Downs of South Portland; his sister, Lauri Swain of Cape Elizabeth; his son, Nicholas Downs and his wife, Caitlynn, of Westbrook; his daughter, Kaitlyn Shaw and her husband, Arthur, of Gray; and his daughter, Emily Benoit, of Lewiston. He leaves behind his longtime companion, Donna Card, of Westbrook. He will be missed by his nephews, Jacob and Zachary. He adored his precious granddaughters, Chloe and Nora. A private service will be held for family. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine, 04092. To express condolences or participate in Robert’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

