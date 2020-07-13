AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Education has released a series of surveys to help it provide guidance to local school districts as they plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

The separate surveys for parents, educators, school support staff and administrators come after the department released a set of preliminary guidelines for districts to follow when they begin to open their buildings.

The surveys can be found at maine.gov/doe/fall2020survey.

“You have supported student learning through the COVID-19 emergency and you continue to be our critical partner as we support Maine schools in planning for a safe and healthy return to in-person instruction this fall,” said Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin said of parents and caregivers in a video message announcing the surveys.

Jonathan Shapiro, head of the Maine Department of Education School Safety Center, said the center has provided training for staff and supplies such as cloth masks, hand sanitizer and face shield to schools.

“In partnership with the Maine CDC and Maine Emergency Management Agency, we continue to review the most updated science and data to ensure necessary supports and practices are in place for schools,” said Rob Soucy, school safety coordinator for the School Safety Center. “Your participation in this survey will provide the essential information we need.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: