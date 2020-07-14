SANFORD

Food closet open on Thursdays

The St. Thérèse Food Closet, located in the St. Ignatius Gym at 25 Riverside Ave. will now be open from noon to 2 p.m Thursdays. All are welcome to come for assistance.

If you are able to volunteer for the program, would like to make a donation to support its mission, or have any questions, call Barbara Russell at (603) 970-0306.

WELLS

Staff recognized, just not at usual luncheon

At the end of each school year, the Wells-Ogunquit Community School District recognizes retiring staff members and those reaching the 20-year milestone of service to the district at a last-day-of-school lunch. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the “Celebration of Service to Education” luncheon at Wells Junior High School in June was not possible.

Superintendent James Daly recently offered words of appreciation for the current group of departing staff members. “These folks have done a tremendous job for our students and community over the years,” he said. “We will miss them dearly! We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

Those retiring include: Lawrence Downing and Linda Gaidimas, 41 years each; Saul Lindauer, 39 years; Nancy Colley, 38 years; Karen Valliere, 36 years; Charlotte Collins, 35 years; Debra Erskine, 34 years; Edward McDonough, 27 years; Marcia Millian, 24 years; Mary Angelini, 22 years; Brenda Brown, Sherri Anderson-Wormwood, Gale Bernard, Dianne Bowen, Susan Dugovic, Carol Gilblair, Robert Gilpatric, Cindy Mitchell, Myra Richard, and Greg Trzaskowski, 20 years each; Christopher Chessie, 16 years; Carroll Crouch, 14 years; and Kerry Georgitis, 11 years.

In recognition of their contributions to the district, each retiree received an engraved glass clock. Staff members who completed 20 years of service received an engraved glass apple.

KENNEBUNK

Weaver wins Griffin memorial scholarship

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty has awarded its Frederick W. “Rick” Griffin memorial scholarship to Kennebunk High School Class of 2020 graduate Sarah Catherine Weaver.

The $2,500 scholarship is awarded annually to a student recognized by teachers, school administration and peers as one who personifies and embodies all that is “special” about living in the Kennebunks. They exhibit their passion through academic, athletic, and community involvement.

Weaver recently graduated with high honors and in the top 10% of her class.

Weaver plans to attend Villanova University this fall with a major in chemical engineering and a minor in sustainability studies.

PORTLAND

Registration for virtual 10K underway

Portland Trails is accepting registrations for its upcoming Trail to Prevail event, a virtual 10K to celebrate its trail network. This weeklong event runs from Sept. 20-26 and is open to all ages and abilities.

Participating in this noncompetitive, multi-modal fundraiser allows all participants to run, walk, bike, or roll a 10K route of their own design through the trail system in support of Portland Trails. Participants will be encouraged to share photos and videos of their experiences via social media. Those living outside of Greater Portland are welcome to join on nearby trails.

To register online or for more details, go to trails.org/t2a. All participants will receive a free Trail to Prevail buff, which doubles as a face mask.

Bank donation helps fund Ronald McDonald House expansion

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine has recently received a $50,000 donation from Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution to help fund a 15-room expansion of its Portland House. The new space will provide an additional 5,475 nights of comfort per year for the families of pediatric patients.

The expansion will give RMHC Maine more space to better accommodate large families and provide comfort for long-stay families in need of a “home away from home” while their child receives medical care. After initially breaking ground in 2019, the new addition is scheduled to open later this year.

Boys & Girls Clubs receive donation for new meal-delivery van

Hannaford Supermarkets donated $45,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine for the purchase a van to streamline meal delivery throughout Greater Portland.

Brian Elowe, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine said the donations helped fill a major gap in food service operations.

“This dedicated van allows us to safely and efficiently deliver meals and milk for all three clubs in one trip—freeing up time so we can focus on youth development programs and not daily meal prep, service and delivery,” noted Elowe.

Prior to the Hannaford-sponsored van, Club staff used their own vehicles to transport the food directly to the surrounding clubs in South Portland and Riverton Park and Sagamore Village in Portland.

CAPE ELIZABETH/SOUTH PORTLAND

Rotary club elects Geneseo president

The South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club has elected Michael Geneseo of South Portland as its president for 2020-21.

Geneseo will preside over a very active Rotary club that in the previous year raised and donated $75,000. to a wide variety of charitable organizations and activities.

The following members compose the board of officers and directors: President-elect, David Bagdasarian; vice president Jim Britt, secretary Kathy Cotter and treasurer Nicole Albert, all of Cape Elizabeth. Club directors include Katelyn Estes of South Portland and Bev Altenburg and director at large and immediate past president David Lourie, both of Cape Elizabeth.

Nominations sought for AARP award

AARP Maine is seeking nominations for its 2020 AARP Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors individuals who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of their community members. The annual award is named after AARP’s founder, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, who founded AARP in 1958 at the age of 73.

Award nominees must be age 50 or older, but do not need to be a member of AARP.

The application deadline is Aug. 1.

To learn more, visit aarp.org/forms/aarp-andrus-award-for-community-service.html.

BUCKSPORT

Artists invited to submit mural applications

Main Street Bucksport is accepting applications for a large scale mural to be created in the downtown area.

Interested artists should submit the following by July 24:

A color sketch of proposed work with an artist’s statement; a description of previous work on this scale, ideally with images; and an up-to-date CV or resume describing any relevant projects, exhibitions, etc.

Preference will be given to Bucksport-based artists but everyone is welcome to apply. The project will take place in August or September in coordination with business or property owners. Compensation will be negotiated depending on the scope of the project. Materials should be emailed to [email protected] or mailed in hard copy to Main Street Bucksport, PO Drawer P, Bucksport, ME 04416.

