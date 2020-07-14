PORTLAND

Parades to honor Opportunity Alliance volunteers

The Opportunity Alliance (TOA) will hold drive-through recognition events at multiple locations in southern Maine Tuesday and Wednesday in recognition of its 115 senior companions and foster grandparents.

These men and women, ages 62-92, volunteered over 100,000 hours in schools, child development centers, Head Start programs, and home visits to older adults living in isolation in 2019.

Community supporters are asked to join this parade and take photos as the volunteers drive through at each location. Participants should wear masks.

On Tuesday, three events are planned: from 10 a.m. to noon at Windham Primary School at 24 Educational Way, Windham; 9:30 a.m. to noon at The Opportunity Alliance at 50 Lydia Lane, South Portland; and from 10 to 11 a.m. at York Hospital at 1 Loving Kindness Way, York.

The final drive-through will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Kennebunk Elementary School at 177 Alewive Road, Kennebunk.

For details, contact [email protected] or visit opportunityalliance.org.

KENNEBUNK

Museum offers 18th Century Saturday online

The Brick Store Museum will offer 18th Century Saturday this weekend. Visitors (digitally) will hear about 18th Century culture; and view an exhibit of 18th-century pieces in the museum’s collection; and take part in several at-home activities. The 18th Century Portal opens from noon to 2 p.m. For digital access and activity information, visit brickstoremuseum.org.

An exhibition exploring the lives and histories of recent immigrants to Maine, called “New Mainers,” also is now on view at the museum in its contemporary Bauman Family Gallery.

The New Mainers Photography Exhibit will be on view through the summer. Visitors are asked to wear masks inside the museum. The museum’s complete “Welcome Home” Guidelines for safety can be found at brickstoremuseum.org.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Library open; curbside service still available

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library, at 18 Maine St., is now open open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Curbside orders are still being offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For COVID protocols or more details, call 967-2778 or go to graveslibrary.org.

BIDDEFORD

Storytimes, scavenger hunt among online events

McArthur Library will sponsor a variety of online events this week:

Online Summer Storytimes are offered on Facebook Live, include Pre-K Stories, songs and rhymes at 10 a.m. Mondays; Baby and Me at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Stories Under the Stars at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Middle Grade Chapter Book Read-Aloud of the C.S. Lewis classic “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” will be offered with John at 1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

An Adult Online Book Group meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss “Call Me American” by Abdi Nor Iftin. New members are always welcome. Contact Melanie for info at [email protected]

There will be a Nature Walk & Scavenger Hunt at 1 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook or YouTube.

For more details, call the library at 284-4181 or email [email protected]

OAKLAND

Chamber’s breakfast speaker to discuss employment law

Join Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce for a Business Breakfast from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursday at the Waterville Country Club at 39 Country Club Road.

This month, Erik Peters, attorney with the Law Office of Kelly, Remmel & Zimmerman, P.A., will discuss current topics in employment law and when to utilize non-disclosure agreements.

Attendees must follow CDC guidelines to attend and seating is limited to 50 people.

Cost is $20 for members in advance or $27 at the door with non-members. To register, email [email protected], call 873-3315 or fax 877-0087.

STONINGTON

Bidding open in Opera House Arts’ silent auction

Bidding is now open for Opera House Arts “Twenty in 2020” Silent Auction. A virtual party will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday including performances by Paul Sullivan, John McVeigh, and Melody Bates.

To bid on items, go to biddingowl.com/Auction/index.cfm?auctionID=21355.

ORONO

Safe harvesting of blueberries to be discussed

University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a discussion about the process of safely harvesting Maine wild blueberries during COVID-19 from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

All Maine wild blueberry growers are invited to join the discussion by Zoom or phone for updates on ways to minimize the spread of COVID-19 during harvest. UMaine Extension wild blueberry specialist and assistant professor of horticulture Lily Calderwood will lead the discussion.

No registration is required. For more information call Lily Calderwood at 581-2321; [email protected]

