“Sign, sign, everywhere a sign.”

So goes the catchy lyrics from the equally catchy smash hit “Signs” by Five Man Electrical Band in the 1970s and covered by Tesla in the 1990s.

Fast forward several decades and this phrase fittingly describes the scene along just about every roadway in Southern Maine.

We’re in political season now and many roadside signs ask drivers to support one candidate or another. But we’re also still in a pandemic, and people are using roadside signs as a way to show their support, or disdain, for pandemic-related issues.

Three months ago, when the virus panic was peaking, this column highlighted roadside signs and the near-unanimous messages of encouragement they conveyed. Homeowners along busy stretches of road proudly used their patch of real estate to transmit inspiring or encouraging thoughts on poster board for all passersby to see.

Many of the signs thanked front-line workers, first responders, grocery store employees and delivery drivers. The signs were ubiquitous and artsy and fulfilled their mission to buoy working people’s spirits.

Now, roadside signs signal the cultural changes that are occurring as a result of the pandemic, and more specifically, the government’s response. Our society is changing by the day and roadside signs are a good barometer of the developing situation.

In general, it seems the mood of residents, at least the portion I see on a weekly basis on roads in the Sebago Lake area, has shifted from “we’re all in this together” to one of quiet desperation (as Pink Floyd, speaking of music lyrics, once sang).

And the desperation and frustration is all around. Of course, it’s led by supporters of Black Lives Matter, which has plenty of lawn signs urging racial tolerance.

But desperation doesn’t appear limited to the BLM movement. Many signs take issue with Gov. Janet Mills’ handling of the virus. I’ve seen in several locations a simple two-word sign that addresses Mills personally and incorporates the ultimate in profanity and therefore can’t be shared in a family newspaper. But here is a sampling that can be safely printed:

Raymond: “How Maine spells idiot: J-A-N-E-T M-I-L-L-S.”

Limington: “Hey Janet, it’s a governorship, not a dictatorship. Open Maine Now!!”

Bridgton: “Impeach Mills (www.mainerepublic.com)”

Buxton: “God Help America. Our politicians are taking away our rights. Janet Mills has got to go!”

Raymond: “Mills kills ME. Every business is essential. End the shutdown now!”

Standish: “Open America Again!”

Signs aren’t just political in nature. Though not as omnipresent as several months ago, there are still signs conveying support for workers who potentially face direct contact with the coronavirus:

Steep Falls: “A frontline hero lives here.”

Windham: “Thank you healthcare workers.”

Naples: “Thank you essential workers.”

Other signs use the roadside to send a message of good will during this stressful time. Churches use their readerboard signs to focus attention on eternal truths and helpful Bible passages. Many are focused on Jesus’ Golden Rule:

Steep Falls: “Try helping someone.”

Standish: “Pray for America.”

Sebago: “Kindness matters. Don’t take it personally. Wear a mask!”

Gorham: “No Hate!”

Bridgton: “Be Kind. Use ya blinkah. Wear a mask!”

Let’s hope everything will be back to normal in another three months and roadside signs will be limited to November’s important election. If pandemic-related frustration is still raging, however, local residents will no doubt use their roadside perches to convey their thoughts, and this column will share an update once again.

