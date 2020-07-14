WESTBROOK – Constance “Connie” A. (Foley) Smith, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, at the age of 83.Born on September 30, 1936, she was the oldest of seven siblings (William Foley, Elizabeth Foley, Judy Bischoff, Paul Foley, Kathy Foley and Richard Foley). She was predeceased by the love of her life, Don Bernier. She was a mom to three sons (Thomas Merrow, James Merrow and Kevin Smith), grandmother to four granddaughters (Courtney, Kimberly, Julia and Lauren) and a great-grandmother (Gradie and Andi). Connie was passionate about purple, animals, veterans and her love of the U.S.A.A private family service took place on July9, 2020. A celebration of Connie’s life will be done at a future date. Memories can be shared with the family at (www.jonesrichandbarnes.com).In honor of her memory, donations can be made to the Disabled Veterans (www.DAV.org/donate) or the Animal Refuge League ofGreater Portland(www.arlgp.org)

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous