SOUTH PORTLAND – Ethan James Derby Tucker, 18, of South Portland, Maine, passed suddenly and unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 9, 2020. A tragic motor vehicle accident claimed his life in Scarborough, Maine.Ethan was born in Portland, Maine, on September 25, 2001, and grew up in South Portland, Maine. Ethan was a proud graduate of South Portland High School in 2019 and thoroughly enjoyed his additional studies at Portland Arts and Technology High School where he flourished in Marine Sciences. Ethan spent some of his time during high school working at McDonalds in South Portland, and later began apprentice work with his Uncle Vaughn learning and performing repair and maintenance on vehicles.During his free time, Ethan could likely be found enjoying time with, and often entertaining, many of his various childhood friends and loved ones. He also loved to travel with his family and enjoyed several family trips. He had a sense of adventure and confidence about him – he enjoyed the nearby ocean, often taking the helm of the family boat, putting around Casco Bay on his own or with friends. During the summer months, Ethan frequently enjoyed camping with family or just appreciating a relaxing evening in the backyard of his family home. In the winter months, he often enjoyed snowboarding with his sister and friends. Ethan was an incredibly peaceful and loving son, brother, and friend.Ethan is survived by his loving parents, Robin and Laurie Tucker of South Portland, Maine, his sister, Caitlyn Tucker, of South Portland, Maine, and his brother, Westley Tucker, his wife, Jennifer, and their two children, Kaylee and Cameron, of Saco, Maine. Ethan is further survived by his grandmother, Tiffany Andrews, of Camden, Maine, and by his loving and doting godfather, Bayard Chanler, of Camden, Maine. Ethan is additionally survived by many beloved uncles and cousins. Predeceased grandparents include Janice and Fred Maloney, of South Portland, Maine and Richard Tucker of Portland, Maine. Ethan’s immediate family wishes to sincerely thank the South Portland community, and all the caring family and friends for the tremendous outpouring of support and sympathy during this trying time.Visiting hours will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 14, from 3-7 p.m., located at 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. Due to current COVID-19 limitations, visitors will be rotated in, limited to 50 persons at a time, monitored by the funeral home staff.Funeral services will also be held at Hobbs Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 15, at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a maximum of 50 visitors will be permitted, and invitees will be contacted by the family directly. All others are welcome to attend virtually, or in the parking lot of the funeral home, where a live streaming of the service will be provided. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

