SOUTH PORTLAND – Matthew Richard Rice Brown, 32, of South Portland, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 at home with family.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 followed by visiting together until 4:00 p.m. Refreshments will be available after the service. This will take place at our home at 44 Robert Mills Rd, South Portland.For a complete obituary, to sign Matthew’s guestbook, and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit http://www.advantageportland.com.

