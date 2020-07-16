FALMOUTH – James E. Longfield of Falmouth, died on July 11, 2020 of natural causes after a long and blessed life.

He was born to James and Mable Longfield in Mt. Brydges, Ontario, Canada, in 1925, and was the devoted husband of Mary Lambert Longfield whom he married on Sept. 6, 1947, and who predeceased him after 67 years of marriage. During their life together they lived in Rochester, N.Y., Stamford, Conn., Basking Ridge, N.J., and Hilton Head, S.C.

He was the loving father of three children, Judianne (Michael) Coster of Columbia, Conn., Bradley (Linda) Longfield of Dubuque, Iowa, and Jeryl (John) Erickson of Yarmouth; nine grandchildren, Ashley Harrison, Rebecca (Michael) Sandler, Michelle (Sarah) Coster; Stephen Longfield, Sarah (Aaron) O’Donnell, Nathan (Tori) Longfield; Emily (John Portlock) Erickson, Alexander Erickson, and Peter Erickson; and three great-grandchildren, Allison Harrison, Cary Portlock, and Oliver O’Donnell. He is also survived by his sister, Grace Bradley, of Paris, Ontario, Canada.

Jim was a faithful Christian who sought to do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with his God. Steadfast and loyal to family and friends, he was honest and diligent in all his pursuits. He was gifted with an agile and curious mind, a dry wit and infectious laugh, a gentle and patient spirit, and a desire to serve others.

James earned a B.S. and M.S. in Physical Chemistry from the University of Western Ontario and a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from the University of Rochester. He spent his entire professional career at American Cyanamid Company progressing from Bench Chemist to Manager of Engineering Research, Director of Process Development, Director of Organic Chemical Labs, and Licensing Process Development for the Chemical Group. He was active in the American Chemical Society and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.

He served as a Deacon, Elder, Trustee and on countless committees at Presbyterian churches in all the communities in which he lived. In addition to assisting with church youth retreats, he volunteered widely, including tutoring middle and high school students and supporting efforts to assist those in need. He thoroughly enjoyed reading and gardening and, in his retirement, sought to perfect his golf game. He and Mary found great joy in welcoming family and friends to their home and vacationing with loved ones.

A service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at a later date with interment of ashes at Mt. Brydges Cemetery, Mt. Brydges, Ontario, Canada.

