NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. – On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Jean Hoyt Tauscher passed away at 88 years old.

She is survived by her son, David Tauscher, her daughters, Barbara Um and Laurie Churchill; her five grandchildren, Michael Tauscher, Jacob Russell, Hannah Russell, Khemarin Um and Devinn Um; and her sister and brother-in-law, Laurel Blaney and Robert Blaney.

Jean graduated with high honors from the University of Maine in 1953 and worked as a substitute teacher. In 1956, she shushed a rowdy Air Force man in the hallway of her school, who went on to become her beloved husband of 62 years, Richard Duane “Dick” Tauscher.

Dick and Jean loved to travel and raised their family across the United States, and continued to voyage around the world on many adventures through retirement. Jean was known as the family memory keeper, who spread her love through writing letters and keeping up with all her old friends through the years. She was an upbeat, bubbly person who could always put a smile on your face and lend an ear any time.

Jean’s college roommate, Barbara Aordkian, sent this poem to commemorate her passing:

My mind still talks to you

My heart still

looks for you

My soul knows you

are at peace

Jean will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony in Coudersport, Pa. alongside her husband Dick.

