OCEAN PARK – Paul Richard O’Donnell, 94, of Ocean Park, Maine and formerly of Waltham, Mass., died on Saturday, July 11, 2020 surrounded by family at Seaside Healthcare in Portland. He was born in Boston, Mass. on April 6, 1926. Paul was the son of the late Mary Eaton and grew up in Everett, Mass. Paul proudly served with the United States Marine Corps during World War II in the Pacific Theater. He saw action in the battles of Guadalcanal, Peleliu, and Iwo Jima and was a Purple Heart recipient. Throughout his life, Paul was a bricklayer by trade and took great pride in his craft. He was a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen Local No. 3. He contributed to the creation of many notable structures in the Boston area, such as the Prudential Building. Later in his life he worked for ADP. Fishing was an important part of Paul’s life. An avid fisherman, he was President of the Portland Surfcasters and was a yearly participant in the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby. Paul would spend many fall seasons in the Vineyard with his close fishing buddies. Paul was the beloved husband of 64 years to the late Elva “Ellie’ O’Donnell. They married on Oct. 28, 1950 in Somerville, Mass. Together they started a family In Waltham, Mass. where they would raise their two daughters. They spent their summers in Ocean Park where they later would retire. As members of the Ocean Park Association, they became a part of the OP family and passed down their love of the beach and this special community to their children and grandchildren. Paul was a quiet man, but loved socializing with his neighbors and was always available to lend a helping hand. He proudly attended all of his grandchildren’s sporting events and dance recitals. He cherished being a part of their lives and being their biggest fan. He leaves behind his two daughters, Jacquelyn Rundlett and her husband Roger of Orlando, Fla., and Paula Oliveri and her husband Stephen of Waltham, Mass.; five grandchildren, Joshua Rundlett (Ashlee), Lindsay Monack (Brian), Melissa Rundlett, Erica Oliveri, and Stephanie Renwick (Richard); three great-grandchildren, Lily and Reagan Rundlett, and Drew Monack; his brother and sister-in-law Stephen and Geraldine Strong; and his nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

At the request of the family, memorial contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to: Ocean Park Association P.O. Box 7296 Ocean Park, ME 04063

